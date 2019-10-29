Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Sets New 52-Week High at $238.67

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $238.67 and last traded at $237.86, with a volume of 3555 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $237.09.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EW. Bank of America boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $228.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.88, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.56.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 18.64%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.53, for a total transaction of $79,805.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,863,685.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 6,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.31, for a total value of $1,432,589.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,481,369.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,753 shares of company stock valued at $25,853,686 over the last ninety days. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $50,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $706,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 146.7% during the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 4,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

