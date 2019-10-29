eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Given a $90.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $90.00 price objective on eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks set a $150.00 price objective on eHealth and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. First Analysis raised eHealth from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered eHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on eHealth from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on eHealth in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.73.

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH opened at $65.39 on Friday. eHealth has a 1 year low of $31.42 and a 1 year high of $112.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.77.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.20. eHealth had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $69.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.74 million. The firm’s revenue was up 71.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that eHealth will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO David K. Francis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.54, for a total transaction of $219,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Beth A. Brooke bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.24 per share, with a total value of $82,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,310.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $374,440 and sold 42,826 shares valued at $4,385,727. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 2.2% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 2.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 4.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 31.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 28.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

