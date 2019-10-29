Eidelman Virant Capital Cuts Position in Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ)

Eidelman Virant Capital lessened its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,698 shares during the period. Bank of the James Financial Group comprises about 2.0% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Eidelman Virant Capital owned 5.53% of Bank of the James Financial Group worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 12,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 173,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 18,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BOTJ traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.90. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759. Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.43. The company has a market cap of $65.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.45.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $8.33 million during the quarter.

Bank of the James Financial Group Profile

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia. It accepts checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

