Eidelman Virant Capital Makes New $500,000 Investment in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,550 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,482,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,830 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 335.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,949,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TWLO traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $105.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,157,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,452,885. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of -132.44 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.79. Twilio Inc has a 52 week low of $64.19 and a 52 week high of $151.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.43 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 23.07% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. The business’s revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TWLO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Twilio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Twilio from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.96.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.11, for a total transaction of $62,055.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 20,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $2,633,167.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,830 shares of company stock worth $19,561,905 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

