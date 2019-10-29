Eidelman Virant Capital Sells 18,725 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Eidelman Virant Capital lowered its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,725 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2,750.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 265.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $194.00. The company had a trading volume of 325,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,232. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.69. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.37 and a 52-week high of $214.48.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 8.59%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.33%.

STZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HSBC set a $235.00 price objective on Constellation Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $227.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.76.

In other news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 95,521 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total value of $19,540,730.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 173,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,468,142.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

