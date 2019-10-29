Eidelman Virant Capital Sells 3,950 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased its position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,790 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the quarter. Southwest Airlines makes up 1.0% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 8.9% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,060 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 40.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 231,742 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $11,768,000 after acquiring an additional 66,439 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 26.3% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.7% during the second quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 95,290 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at $1,158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.57. 106,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,541,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Southwest Airlines Co has a 1 year low of $44.28 and a 1 year high of $58.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.30.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.15. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $62.00 price target on Southwest Airlines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.58.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.