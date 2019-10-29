Eidelman Virant Capital Sells 5,000 Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased its position in ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,141,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,522,000 after acquiring an additional 226,756 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,608,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,457,000 after acquiring an additional 36,646 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,084,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,575,000 after acquiring an additional 26,940 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,043,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,654,000 after acquiring an additional 11,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $12,098,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Stephens started coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.47 per share, with a total value of $214,935.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank W. Baier acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 82,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,643,837.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 21,519 shares of company stock worth $327,766 over the last three months. 7.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNOB traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,535. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $852.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.95. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $24.55.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $50.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.01 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Research analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 14th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.14%.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

