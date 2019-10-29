Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga’s Daily Ratings Newsletter reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $1.20 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Ekso Bionics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Ekso Bionics in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2.90 price objective on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ekso Bionics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1.84.

Ekso Bionics stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.70. The stock had a trading volume of 507,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.56. Ekso Bionics has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $2.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.26 million during the quarter. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 162.93% and a negative return on equity of 454.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 4,401.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 48,421 shares during the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics during the second quarter valued at $494,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 123.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 449,348 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 41.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 608,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics during the second quarter valued at $2,398,000. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through EksoHealth and EksoWorks segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke.

