El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded El Paso Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE EE traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.90. The company had a trading volume of 240,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,919. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. El Paso Electric has a 12 month low of $47.99 and a 12 month high of $67.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 0.53.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). El Paso Electric had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $203.08 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. El Paso Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.09%.

In related news, Director Eric B. Siegel sold 24,094 shares of El Paso Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $1,599,359.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,169. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Wertheimer sold 25,000 shares of El Paso Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total value of $1,660,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,766.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,094 shares of company stock worth $4,254,910 in the last three months. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EE. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in El Paso Electric by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in El Paso Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,394,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in El Paso Electric by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in El Paso Electric by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in El Paso Electric by 222.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

El Paso Electric Company Profile

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

