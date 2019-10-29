Eldorado Gold (EGO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect Eldorado Gold to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Eldorado Gold had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 84.44%. The firm had revenue of $173.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.76 million. On average, analysts expect Eldorado Gold to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE EGO opened at $7.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.47. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $10.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -46.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.20.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. GMP Securities downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

