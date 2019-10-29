Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.93 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its FY20 guidance to $9.57 EPS.

Shares of EA traded down $2.31 on Tuesday, hitting $94.41. 7,032,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,807,602. The company has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.70. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $73.91 and a one year high of $108.80.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.55 million. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 42.75% and a return on equity of 19.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

EA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.50.

In other news, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total transaction of $73,201.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,430.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.73, for a total transaction of $46,365.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,774 shares of company stock worth $5,609,608 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

