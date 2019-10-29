Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ESI. Zacks Investment Research cut Element Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. CIBC reissued an average rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Element Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.42.

Element Solutions stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,127,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,968. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 76.57 and a beta of 2.13. Element Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $456.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.94 million. Element Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Element Solutions news, COO Scot Benson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.37 per share, for a total transaction of $93,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Gliklich purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $71,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,517,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,192,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

