Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.29% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Elevate Credit, Inc. offer online credit solutions to non-prime consumers. The Company offers online installment loans and lines of credits. Its products include credit building, financial wellness programs, credit reporting, free credit monitoring and online financial literacy videos and tools. Elevate Credit, Inc. is based in Forth Worth, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Elevate Credit in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

ELVT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.23. The stock had a trading volume of 104,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,965. Elevate Credit has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $5.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.41. The company has a market capitalization of $185.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.34.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $177.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Elevate Credit will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 65,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $280,440.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth E. Rees sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,831 shares of company stock valued at $420,240 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELVT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 938.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

