Elitium (EUM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $145,907.00

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 29th. Elitium has a market cap of $12.70 million and approximately $145,907.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Elitium has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. One Elitium token can currently be bought for $1.32 or 0.00013965 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and BitMart.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010601 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00216501 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.56 or 0.01489150 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00028451 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00113220 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elitium Profile

Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,655,990 tokens. Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium. Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Elitium

Elitium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

