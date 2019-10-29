Ellaism Price Down 11.7% Over Last Week (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. In the last week, Ellaism has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ellaism has a market cap of $28,921.00 and approximately $73.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ellaism coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ellaism Profile

Ellaism (ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io. Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org.

Buying and Selling Ellaism

Ellaism can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

