Eloro Resources (CVE:ELO) Stock Price Down 20%

Eloro Resources Ltd (CVE:ELO)’s share price was down 20% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, approximately 297,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 922% from the average daily volume of 29,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 million and a P/E ratio of -11.11.

About Eloro Resources (CVE:ELO)

Eloro Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold and base metal properties. It holds a 90% interest in the La Victoria, a gold-silver property that consists of 16 mineral concessions covering an area of 8,930 hectares located in the North-Central Mineral Belt of Peru. The company also holds various copper and gold projects in Québec, Canada.

