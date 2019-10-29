Elrond (ERD) Hits Market Cap of $11.15 Million

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 29th. During the last week, Elrond has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Elrond token can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Binance DEX, Bilaxy and Dcoin. Elrond has a total market cap of $11.15 million and $11.83 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010625 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00216928 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.93 or 0.01492518 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00028382 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00113641 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond’s launch date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,933,256,184 tokens. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com. The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Elrond

Elrond can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Bilaxy, Binance and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

