Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) Reaches New 1-Year High at $91.77

Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $91.77 and last traded at $91.49, with a volume of 2546 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.73.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Emcor Group in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Emcor Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.47 and its 200-day moving average is $84.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.19. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emcor Group Inc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.52%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EME. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Emcor Group by 42.9% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Emcor Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 45,473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in Emcor Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 52,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Emcor Group by 10.7% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Emcor Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

About Emcor Group (NYSE:EME)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

