Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) Shares Sold by Hillcrest Asset Management LLC

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,440 shares during the quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Emergent Biosolutions worth $9,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EBS. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 860.6% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,692,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,749,000 after buying an additional 1,516,013 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 197.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 562,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,156,000 after buying an additional 372,857 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 344,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,628,000 after buying an additional 187,359 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 218.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,081,000 after buying an additional 185,660 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 551.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 200,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,704,000 after buying an additional 170,018 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EBS traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.94. The stock had a trading volume of 123,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,628. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.25 and its 200 day moving average is $47.83. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a twelve month low of $39.11 and a twelve month high of $73.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.54.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $243.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.94 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

EBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised Emergent Biosolutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Laidlaw set a $72.00 price objective on Emergent Biosolutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Chardan Capital set a $71.00 price objective on Emergent Biosolutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

In other Emergent Biosolutions news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $84,685.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,243.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emergent Biosolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

