Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by US Capital Advisors

US Capital Advisors reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

ENB has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Enbridge from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Enbridge from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enbridge from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.79.

Shares of ENB traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $36.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,003,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,335,180. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Enbridge has a twelve month low of $28.82 and a twelve month high of $38.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.53 and a 200-day moving average of $35.50.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 53.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

