Encana (ECA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Encana (TSE:ECA) (NYSE:ECA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.21 per share for the quarter.

Encana (TSE:ECA) (NYSE:ECA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.28 billion.

Shares of Encana stock opened at C$5.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.85. Encana has a fifty-two week low of C$5.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Encana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.58%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ECA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Encana from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Encana from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on Encana from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.29.

Encana Company Profile

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

