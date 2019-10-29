Encavis (ETR:CAP) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.07

Encavis AG (ETR:CAP) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €9.07 ($10.55) and last traded at €9.00 ($10.47), with a volume of 201906 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €8.92 ($10.37).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAP. Berenberg Bank set a €8.90 ($10.35) price objective on Encavis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Encavis in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €7.90 ($9.19).

The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 180.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €7.33.

Encavis Company Profile (ETR:CAP)

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, engages in the acquisition, construction, operation, and installation of solar and onshore wind parks. It operates through PV Parks, PV Service, Wind Parks, and Asset Management segments. The company operates 173 solar parks and 67 wind parks with an installed capacity of approximately 1.9 gigawatt (GW) in Germany, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, Austria, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, and the Netherlands.

