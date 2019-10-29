Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.23), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $321.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.43 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share.

NASDAQ WIRE opened at $59.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.48. Encore Wire has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Encore Wire currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In other news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

