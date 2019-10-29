Enel Americas (NYSE:ENI) Given “Buy” Rating at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reissued their buy rating on shares of Enel Americas (NYSE:ENI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Societe Generale currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ENI. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Enel Americas in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Enel Americas in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a neutral rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Enel Americas in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $16.75 target price on shares of Enel Americas in a report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Enel Americas in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enel Americas currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.16.

Enel Americas has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $18.72.

Enel Americas Company Profile

Enel Americas SA, formerly Enersis Americas SA, through its subsidiaries and jointly controlled entities, is engaged in the electricity generation, transmission and distribution businesses in Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru and Argentina. The Company operates through two segments: Generation and Transmission, and Distribution.

