Engold Mines (CVE:EGM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Engold Mines Ltd (CVE:EGM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 30000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00.

About Engold Mines (CVE:EGM)

EnGold Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and magnetite deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Lac La Hache property covering an area of 20,841 hectare located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia, Canada.

