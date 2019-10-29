Eni SpA (NYSE:E) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Eni SpA (NYSE:E) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,281 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,218 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in ENI were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 62,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 867,052 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,639,000 after purchasing an additional 65,617 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ENI alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ENI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ENI in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

ENI stock opened at $30.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. Eni SpA has a one year low of $28.54 and a one year high of $36.34.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.29). ENI had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $21.16 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Eni SpA will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $0.9545 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. ENI’s payout ratio is 45.00%.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.