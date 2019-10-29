Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Short Interest Update

Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 537,300 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the September 15th total of 649,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ENSV opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. Enservco has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.77.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.21 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Enservco stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,396,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 323,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.57% of Enservco worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Enservco Company Profile

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

