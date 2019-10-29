Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock worth $5,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WWD. Motco purchased a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Woodward, Inc.Common Stock news, Director Mary L. Petrovich sold 3,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total value of $383,561.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,015 shares in the company, valued at $644,988.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total value of $1,061,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,553 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,369.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,577 shares of company stock worth $3,592,562. Insiders own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $107.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 12-month low of $68.40 and a 12-month high of $119.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.86.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $752.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.59 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s payout ratio is currently 16.88%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wood & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BidaskClub lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barrington Research set a $119.00 price objective on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.75.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

