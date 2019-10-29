Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $6,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Xylem by 2.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,407,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $535,916,000 after acquiring an additional 133,286 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,052,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,654,000 after purchasing an additional 11,266 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 12.1% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,966,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,505,000 after purchasing an additional 211,944 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 21.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,157,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,831,000 after purchasing an additional 201,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,119,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,628,000 after purchasing an additional 31,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XYL. Zacks Investment Research cut Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.09.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $84.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.04. Xylem Inc has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $85.67.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 10.90%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Xylem Inc will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,228 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,705.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.37, for a total value of $321,238.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,805.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,099 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,339. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

