Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $5.97 Million Stock Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 150,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $5,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FR. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 848.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 46.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 11.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $41.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.74 and its 200 day moving average is $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.70. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $42.01.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $106.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.81 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 45.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.50%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FR. Zacks Investment Research raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.30.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

