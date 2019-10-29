Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 996 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $5,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYG. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,870,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $754,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 32.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $522,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYG opened at $142.06 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52-week low of $104.43 and a 52-week high of $142.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.90 and its 200 day moving average is $134.01.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.6098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

