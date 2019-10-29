Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,779 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,779 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $6,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 864,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,613,000 after buying an additional 54,326 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,356,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,483,000 after buying an additional 125,057 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. 40.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.75.

Shares of RY stock opened at $81.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $116.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $65.76 and a 52 week high of $82.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.49.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.56 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a $0.796 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 48.55%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

