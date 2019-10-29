Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 35,460 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of BorgWarner worth $5,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 3.6% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in BorgWarner by 1.0% in the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 35,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in BorgWarner by 0.4% in the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 107,671 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 0.8% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 59,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 60.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $40.41 on Tuesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.71 and a 52-week high of $44.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.85.

A number of research firms have commented on BWA. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Nomura began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.