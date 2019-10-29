Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) Short Interest Up 23.2% in October

Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the September 15th total of 31,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSE EVA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,331. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86 and a beta of 0.87. Enviva Partners has a twelve month low of $25.40 and a twelve month high of $33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.24.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $168.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Enviva Partners will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $39.00 price target on shares of Enviva Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 850 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enviva Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 3,199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,299 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Enviva Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 369.4% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,225 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the period.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

