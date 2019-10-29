ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ePlus inc. is a leading provider of technology solutions. ePlus enables organizations to optimize their IT infrastructure and supply chain processes by delivering world-class IT products from top manufacturers, professional services, flexible lease financing, proprietary software, and patented business methods. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and expertise in key technologies from data center to security, cloud, and collaboration, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Sidoti raised ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of ePlus in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

ePlus stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.75. 492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.28. ePlus has a 12-month low of $65.52 and a 12-month high of $95.81.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $381.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.15 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 4.59%. Equities research analysts predict that ePlus will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Herman sold 600 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $45,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,904.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUS. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of ePlus by 33.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in ePlus by 357.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ePlus by 809.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in ePlus by 167.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in ePlus by 7.0% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

