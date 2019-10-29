EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.44-5.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.37.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut EPR Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on EPR Properties from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on EPR Properties from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.33.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

NYSE EPR traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.73. 281,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,678. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.14. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $62.75 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.52). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 41.51%. The business had revenue of $175.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Druten sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $219,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,422.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

Read More: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.