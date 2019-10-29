EPR Properties to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:EPR)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th.

EPR traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $79.15. 82,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,936. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.14. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $62.75 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.52). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 41.51%. The firm had revenue of $175.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on EPR Properties from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on EPR Properties from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

In other news, Director Robert J. Druten sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $219,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,422.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

