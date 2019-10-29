Equinox Gold (EQX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.08 per share for the quarter.

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$47.35 million for the quarter.

Equinox Gold stock traded up C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$8.32. 85,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.90. The company has a market capitalization of $923.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.49.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EQX shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.85 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

