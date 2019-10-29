Equitable Group (EQB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Equitable Group to post earnings of C$3.09 per share for the quarter.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$121.41 million for the quarter.

TSE EQB opened at C$116.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$105.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$85.00. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.86. Equitable Group has a 1 year low of C$56.12 and a 1 year high of C$116.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.83%.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$96.11, for a total transaction of C$768,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,816,382.89. Also, Director David Malcolm Balfour Legresley acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$24.02 per share, with a total value of C$96,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$96,080. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,180,745.

EQB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised shares of Equitable Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$98.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$90.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$96.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes.

