Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Price Target Raised to C$125.00

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$90.00 to C$125.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities upgraded Equitable Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$98.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. CIBC lifted their target price on Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Equitable Group from C$96.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Equitable Group from C$90.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of EQB stock traded down C$0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$115.88. The company had a trading volume of 27,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,181. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$105.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$85.00. Equitable Group has a 52-week low of C$56.12 and a 52-week high of C$117.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$3.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$121.41 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Equitable Group will post 13.2899997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy Paul Charron sold 250 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.04, for a total transaction of C$26,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$45,881.64. Also, Senior Officer Isabelle Farella sold 697 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.24, for a total value of C$63,594.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$104,834.76. Insiders sold a total of 22,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,180,745 over the last three months.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes.

