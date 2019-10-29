Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sherwin-Williams Co’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:SHW)

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) – Analysts at G.Research boosted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Sherwin-Williams in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. G.Research analyst R. Morbelli now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $21.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $20.86. G.Research also issued estimates for Sherwin-Williams’ FY2020 earnings at $24.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $26.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $29.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $32.20 EPS.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 50.96% and a net margin of 7.81%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.68 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SHW. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $587.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $525.00 to $631.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $589.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $578.62.

NYSE:SHW opened at $578.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $550.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $492.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $362.41 and a twelve month high of $581.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,250 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.10, for a total transaction of $2,422,925.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,668,548.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David F. Hodnik sold 501 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.57, for a total value of $261,306.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,569 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,903.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,662 shares of company stock worth $6,233,093 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10,335.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 910,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $417,367,000 after purchasing an additional 901,977 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,534,464,000 after acquiring an additional 90,828 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 21.2% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 465,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,425,000 after acquiring an additional 81,536 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 245.2% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 101,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,638,000 after acquiring an additional 72,284 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 107.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 133,572 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,583,000 after acquiring an additional 69,322 shares during the period. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

