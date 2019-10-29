Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Alkermes Plc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) – Analysts at Svb Leerink lifted their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alkermes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. Svb Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.36.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.17. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $255.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALKS has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of Alkermes from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alkermes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alkermes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.45.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $19.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.64 and its 200-day moving average is $23.10. Alkermes has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $42.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.29 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Alkermes by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alkermes by 548.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 10,970 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alkermes by 276.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after buying an additional 99,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter worth $304,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $2,154,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 816,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,585,966.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 300,000 shares of company stock worth $6,440,000 in the last ninety days. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

