Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp’s Q3 2019 Earnings (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank issued their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. Scotiabank analyst T. Turnbull anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$42.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, August 9th. CSFB upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$35.00 to C$42.50 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.79.

Shares of WPM stock opened at C$35.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$33.01. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of C$19.90 and a 1-year high of C$40.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion and a PE ratio of -587.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$253.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$258.25 million.

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Director George Leslie Brack sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.75, for a total transaction of C$163,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,547 shares in the company, valued at C$592,790.25. Also, Senior Officer Haytham Henry Hodaly sold 23,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.50, for a total value of C$916,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,800 shares in the company, valued at C$2,796,600. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,162 shares of company stock worth $4,329,626.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

