Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 28,819 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.51, for a total value of $5,951,411.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,279,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,697 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.83, for a total transaction of $933,904.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,544.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,187,217 shares of company stock worth $429,841,069. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $216.00 price target (up from $181.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.09.

NYSE:EL traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.12. The stock had a trading volume of 25,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,535. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.21. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $121.47 and a 52 week high of $207.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 44.43%. Estee Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

