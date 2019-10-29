Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 274,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of Estee Lauder Companies worth $54,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 387.9% in the second quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 35.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $204.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $197.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 price target (up from $202.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.09.

In other news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $392,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 28,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.51, for a total value of $5,951,411.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,279,773.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,187,217 shares of company stock valued at $429,841,069 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

EL stock opened at $185.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a one year low of $121.47 and a one year high of $207.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.21.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 44.43%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

