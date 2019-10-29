EUNO Hits Market Cap of $142,022.00 (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. EUNO has a market cap of $142,022.00 and approximately $828.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EUNO has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006634 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001341 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000126 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 40.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 32,323,282 coins and its circulating supply is 28,828,576 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co.

Buying and Selling EUNO

EUNO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

