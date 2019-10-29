Euronav NV to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:EURN)

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Euronav in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.19). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Euronav’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $132.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.00 million.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EURN. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Euronav in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

EURN opened at $11.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.07. Euronav has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $11.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Euronav by 383.6% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 50,775 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 40,275 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronav by 198.1% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 67,847 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 45,090 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Euronav during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in Euronav by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 101,986 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 22,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Euronav during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $385,000. 29.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

