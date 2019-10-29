Euronet Worldwide, Inc. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Jeffrey forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.80 EPS.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EEFT. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $180.00 target price on Euronet Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.22.

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $141.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.88. Euronet Worldwide has a 52 week low of $91.78 and a 52 week high of $171.25.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 20,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $3,201,794.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,794.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,318,000 after acquiring an additional 86,931 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $443,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 13,056.0% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.