Eve & Co Inc (CVE:EVE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.18

Shares of Eve & Co Inc (CVE:EVE) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 741704 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.92 price objective on shares of Eve & Co Inc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $58.62 million and a PE ratio of -5.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.35, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

In other Eve & Co Inc news, Director Ravi Sood sold 400,000 shares of Eve & Co Inc stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.28, for a total value of C$112,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 573,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$160,714.12.

About Eve & Co Inc (CVE:EVE)

Eve & Co Incorporated, through its subsidiary, Natural MedCo Ltd., produces and sells dried cannabis, cannabis plants, and cannabis seeds in Canada. It focuses on the distribution of recreational cannabis for women under the EVE brand. The company is headquartered in Strathroy, Canada.

