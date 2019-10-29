Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.20% of Everest Re Group worth $21,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the second quarter valued at about $395,000. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in Everest Re Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 20.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,891,000 after acquiring an additional 14,381 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 12.2% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $247.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $256.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.62. Everest Re Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $201.09 and a fifty-two week high of $268.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.26.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.06. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. Everest Re Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 23.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everest Re Group news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.97, for a total value of $1,259,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,747 shares in the company, valued at $5,731,561.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Meryl D. Hartzband bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $242.31 per share, with a total value of $121,155.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,906.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $300.00 target price on Everest Re Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Everest Re Group from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Everest Re Group from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $256.00 target price on Everest Re Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Everest Re Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.67.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

